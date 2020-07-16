Woodman’s to require face masks while shopping

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Woodman’s Food Market is the latest company to require face coverings while shopping at its stores.

A post from the Woodman’s Facebook page said the requirement has already been in effect for employees since early April. Beginning Monday, that rule will apply for customers as well.

For those who don’t already have face coverings, the post said masks are available for purchase at all Woodman’s locations.

Several other stores have announced plans for upcoming mask mandates, including Walmart, Target and Pick ‘n Save.

