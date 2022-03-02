Woodman’s to discontinue Russian vodka

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison grocer is making it clear it stands with Ukrainians with a new policy on Russian vodka.

Woodman’s Grocery Store on the city’s west side says it will discontinue its lines of Russian vodka, according to a post on Facebook. The grocer says customers can visit the store for more information.

Russian vodka has been making headlines across the U.S. as Russian President Vladimir Putin leads an invasion into Ukraine. U.S. governors and lawmakers around the country have moved to ban Russian liquor and pull investments from Russian companies. Lawmakers in Ohio, Utah and New Hampshire have called for stores to stop selling Russian-made products like vodka. Other stores have resorted to pouring out their Russian vodka.

Several national outlets report the moves are largely symbolic. According to CNN, many Russian vodkas are only Russian by name and are actually made in neighboring countries.