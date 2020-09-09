Wood County man faces 3rd OWI charge following vehicle crash in Madison, police say

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A Wood County man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed into a vehicle while in possession of drugs Monday night.

An incident report said officers were sent to the area of North Baldwin and East Johnson streets after receiving reports of a vehicle crash with unknown injuries, along with a Pontiac G6 that was on fire. Police arrived to the scene at 7:12 p.m. and found a smoking car.

A witness told officials they saw a man run away from the scene and into a small wooded area, where police found and identified the man as Jeremy Janz, 42, of Wisconsin Rapids.

Police said Janz was cooperative with officers, but further inspection showed his Ford F-350 truck sustained damage that was consistent with the accident.

Officers searched his vehicle and found cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the report. Janz was later taken to jail on charges of a 3rd offense OWI and possession of THC and cocaine.

No one was significantly injured from the accident, but officials believe impairment was at least a partial cause for what happened.

