Women disproportionately impacted by unemployment

MADISON, Wis. — With the coronavirus pandemic causing continued economic chaos, recent unemployment data showed a substantial number of job losses in December.

The demographic of people who lost those jobs were mostly all women.

When you crunch all the numbers, women ended up losing 156,000 jobs while men gained 16,000.

Studies show we are now seeing female job loss in three sectors: education, hospitality and retail.

One local woman who lost her job right when the pandemic began is still on the job hunt and has filed for unemployment. Still, she said that despite everything that’s going on, she’s trying to remain positive.

