Woman’s windshield hit by BB gun while driving on Madison’s southwest side

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — A woman says she was driving on Madison’s southwest side when someone shot a BB gun at her car Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was driving in the area of McKee Road and Maple Grove Drive at about 4:35 p.m. Wednesday when she says her windshield was hit by a BB fired from a gun in another vehicle.

She reported the incident to Madison police, who found the suspected vehicle and the people involved.

Police say one juvenile male was arrested, and another was given a ticket as a result of the incident.

Police did not say if any injuries were reported. No other information about the incident was provided.

