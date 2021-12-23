Woman’s head hit several times during armed robbery, Janesville police say

by Matthew Clark

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating after a woman says she was assaulted during an armed robbery.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery just before 10 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4000 block of Tisbury Drive. A woman told police she was getting out of her car inside her garage when she was hit in the head by a robber several times.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She told police the robber then took off in her vehicle.

The woman was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Police believe the robbers followed the woman and her husband home from a local business. The vehicle was later found in Rockford, Illinois.

Police said robberies like this are common across the country. Officers remind people to stay aware of their surroundings and lock their vehicles.

The incident remains under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.