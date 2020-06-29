Woman’s car hit with bullets while driving away from scene of fight, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A Stoughton woman reported seeing two people shooting toward her car Sunday morning, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Post Road shortly after 8 a.m.

The woman told police she had come to pick up someone who had been part of an argument in the area. The man was in the passenger seat when the shooting happened, the release said.

The pair called police from a gas station. Neither was hurt but both were shaken, police said.

Officers recovered five shell casings.

Witnesses reported a large group of young people “screaming and yelling” just prior to the shooting.

Police said the victim’s car was targeted.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments