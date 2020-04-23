Woman who helped police capture escaped Wisconsin inmates denied reward, she says

Carly Rice

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The woman who found two escaped inmates last week says she is not able to get the reward for their capture.

According to a Facebook post from Miss Carly’s, Carly Rice said she was denied the reward because she didn’t call Crime Stoppers before calling 911.

UPDATE: Ok, so I talked to Crime Stoppers (here in Rockford, where I was told to call by the arresting officers) and I… Posted by Miss Carly's on Thursday, April 23, 2020

“…who in the world would call anyone before 911 when faced with DANGEROUS criminals??” Rice wrote. “That seems a risky thing to ask citizens to do. They also stated that they cannot award me any money because my name was publicly announced as the person who gave the police the tip.”

Rice said the men, 46-year-old Thomas Deering and 37-year-old James Newsman showed up at the nonprofit’s doors “shivering, frozen, wearing prison issued sweats and thermal shirts.”

Deering and Newman escaped from the state’s maximum-security prison in Portage last Thursday morning.

