Woman was grabbed by ponytail, pulled out of elevator, punched during robbery at motel, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a Middleton woman was grabbed by her ponytail, pulled out of an elevator and punched during a robbery around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Super 8 on Hayes Road.

The release said the woman said a man she didn’t know and a woman she didn’t know hit her while taking money out of her pocket.

Police said the attack was captured on surveillance video. The suspects have not been found.



