Woman suffers ‘some kind of paralysis’ following hit-and-run crash, police say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — A woman was driving on East Gorham Street near North Butler Street Sunday at 7:21 when another car collided with her car.

According to a release, doctors said the 23-year-old woman had “some kind of paralysis” following the crash.

The release said both of the cars went on the sidewalk after the crash. The driver of the other car was driving in a closed construction lane before the collision. The driver fled on foot.

Police said they are looking to identify and arrest him.



