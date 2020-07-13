Woman struck in the face in Woodman’s parking lot, police say

David Lythjohan

MADISON, Wis. — A 32-year-old Fitchburg woman told police a man opened her car door and struck her in the face after banging on her car window in a Woodman’s parking lot on Milwaukee Street at 5:50 p.m. Thursday.

According to a release, David G. Lythjohan, 65 of McFarland, was arrested on suspicion of battery and disorderly conduct.

After the man hit her, the woman said she kicked him, police said. The woman’s four children were dropped off near the grocery store by their mother and saw what was happening. The children went to help her, police said.

Police said surveillance video showed the children pulling the man away. He had been hit in the head and was seen by Madison Fire Department paramedics after he had difficulties responding to an officer’s questions.

Lythjohan told officers he was upset with the woman because her car blocked him from pulling out of a parking stall. The release said he was trying to pick up his wife outside of the grocery store. He denied punching the woman.



