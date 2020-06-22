Woman struck by car crossing Cottage Grove Road, police say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — A woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing Cottage Grove Road in the 4500 block at 1:08 a.m. Monday.

According to a police incident report, Madison police and fire department arrive on the scene quickly. The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The individual who hit the woman fled the scene in what was described as a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.



