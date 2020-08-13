Woman stabbed in chest while trying to break up altercation, police say

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A 27-year-old woman was hospitalized early Thursday morning after she was stabbed in the chest in the 3600 block of Kipling Drive.

Witnesses told police they saw several women in the roadway involved in a loud argument when the victim was stabbed.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by friends. The victim told medical staff at the hospital she was stabbed while trying to break up the altercation in the roadway, according to an incident report.

Police said the victim’s injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

Officers are working to identify a suspect.

