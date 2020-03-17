Woman spends social distance time productively by picking up trash off streets

A Madison resident is doing something good for the community, even when she can't go out and socialize with them

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — For Madison resident DeAnn McAllen, social distancing doesn’t mean social isolation. While she can’t be in close contact with her grandchildren like she usually is, she’s found another way to still be able to see them and respect social distancing rules.

McAllen has been going out and picking up trash off the streets, and her grandchildren are doing it with her.

“I thought this would be the perfect time because I’m one of those seniors who needs to stay put and not see my grandkids,” she said. “I thought this would be a perfect way to help clean up the environment and see the grandkids and still abide by the restrictions.”

McAllen and her grandchildren have been working near the Pflaum and Stoughton Road intersection. McAllen and her grandkids are spread out along the road, respecting the social distancing rule. McAllen said she plans on going out every day for several hours to pick up trash so she can do something positive with her time. McAllen encourages others to do the same.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments