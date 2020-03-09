Woman sentenced to 6 months in jail for stealing from Sun Prairie restaurant

MADISON, Wis. — A former manager who was stealing from Market Street Diner in Sun Prairie is sentenced to six months in jail plus restitution costs.

Debra Riphahn-Vera, 54, was the general manager from May 2008 through January 2016.

Food Fight Restaurant Group, which owns the restaurant, noticed deposits were not being made in December 2015.

Judge Julie Genovese said in court Monday that Riphahn-Vera stole $196,000, and people who steal a lot less go to prison.

“I think we also have to balance the fact that we want people to be made whole,” said Genovese. “And you’re not going to be made whole if I send her to prison right? The only way you’re going to be given the opportunity to pay back and make amends for what you did is to have the opportunity to earn it back and pay it back.”

After serving six months in jail with Huber, Riphahn-Vera will be on probation for six years, with several conditions.

She’s expected to pay $10,000 in restitution each year.

