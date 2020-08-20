Woman sent to the hospital after Wednesday night hit-and-run

A woman is recovering in the hospital after a hit-and-run near UW-Madison's campus Wednesday night.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

MADISON, Wis. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after a hit-and-run near UW-Madison’s campus Wednesday night.

Madison police said a driver hit a woman at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and Bassett Street at 11:15 p.m. The woman was taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover.

The driver who hit the woman left before police got to the scene. Police are looking at video evidence to try and identify the car and the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments