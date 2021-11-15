Woman says she was sexually assaulted near Warner Park, Madison police investigating

by Matthew Clark

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. The Madison Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault near Warner Park.

According to police, it happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night near North Sherman Avenue and Trailsway.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was by her car when a man came up behind her and made “inappropriate sexual comments.”

Officers said the man then touched the woman inappropriately. When the woman screamed, the man ran away.

Police searched the area using a K9, but did not find a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

