Woman reports strong-armed robbery on Library Mall

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police received a report Monday about an attempted strong-armed robbery that took place on Library Mall over the weekend.

The victim told police she and her boyfriend were walking on Library Mall near Park Street around 6 p.m. Saturday wen a man grabbed the woman’s arm and demanded money from her, according to an incident report.

Police said the victim did not give the would-be robber anything.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s. Police said he has a heavy build, weighs 200 to 250 pounds and is 6 feet tall. The man was reportedly wearing a blue tank top and a chain around his neck.

According to the report, the victim’s boyfriend had a friend nearby who was also asked for money.



