Woman recovering after jumping off Yahara River Bridge, police say

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

DEFOREST, Wis. — A 30-year-old woman is recovering after jumping of the Yahara River Bridge early Saturday morning.

According to the news release, a Monona police officer saw a vehicle on the eastbound right lane shoulder on top of the Yahara River Bridge around 1:15 a.m. The release said the officer believed the vehicle was disabled and the officer stopped to give assistance.

Law enforcement officials said the woman was standing in front of the car near the barrier closest to the water. As the officer approached the woman, she stated to “stay away” and that she wanted to jump into the river, the report said. Additional emergency crews were called to the scene and the eastbound lanes were closed.

Officials said police tried to negotiate with the woman for nearly 45 minutes before she jumped into the river. The woman was quickly rescued by a Madison fire boat and was transported to a local hospital.

The report said the woman did not suffer any serious physical injuries, despite falling approximately 25 feet into the water.

Officials said mental health was contacted and the woman agreed to self-admit for treatment.

Madison police, a Madison police negotiator, the McFarland fire marine unit and the Madison fire marine unit assisted the Monona Police and Fire Department.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments