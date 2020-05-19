Woman pulls out pocket knife in Madison garage following ‘parking rage’ incident

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A woman called 911 after someone approached her with a pocket knife Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to the incident report, police responded to a “parking rage” incident on the 2500 block of Winnebago Street at 4:08 p.m.

Police said the resident pulled into an underground parking garage but was unable to because another car had blocked the entrance.

Officials said the woman waited several seconds before honking her horn, to which the driver waved her around.

The victim said the woman in the other vehicle was “quite angry” as she passed. The woman parked in a stall and said the person got out of their vehicle and walked over to her car while holding a pocket knife.

The victim said she called 911 after the woman “made slashing motions as if she was going to puncture the victim’s tires” and seemed as if she wanted to fight.

The woman with the knife got back into her vehicle and drove off before police arrived.

