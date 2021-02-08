Woman knocked down during robbery outside Madison grocery store, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A 62-year-old woman was pushed to the ground during a robbery outside a Madison grocery store Monday morning, police said.

The woman was in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee on E. Washington Ave. around 10:00 a.m. She was pushing her car when people jumped out of a stolen SUV and approached her, police said.

The suspects knocked the woman over and stole her purse. They left the area in the stolen vehicle, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

