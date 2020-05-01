Woman killed in Marquette County crash

First fatal crash for Marquette County this year.

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

HARRIS, Wis. — A 51-year-old Montello woman died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Marquette County, according to a release by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Road J and 7th Ct. in the town of Harris. This is near the town of Westfield.

A van was headed north of 7th Ct. when it failed to yield to yield at the intersection, the release said. The van hit a passenger car going east bound on County Road J.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. Authorities have identified her as Annette M. Roberts.

The crash remains under investigation. It is Marquette County’s first fatal crash of 2020.

