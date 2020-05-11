Woman killed, child and mother killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 151

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

CALAMUS, Wis. — One woman was killed and a woman and her 3-year-old daughter were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 151 at County Highway DE.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the crash at 9:47 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

Law enforcement officials’ initial investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Impala driven by 42-year-old Jessica Cartwright was traveling eastbound and had stopped at a stop sign on County Highway DE. Cartwright began to cross Highway 151 when the front end of 30-year-old Kallie Reisinger’s GMC Acadia hit Cartwright’s vehicle, according to a news release.

Cartwright suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital in Beaver Dam. She was then flown by Flight for Life to Aurora Hospital. Cartwright died Sunday.

Reisinger and her 3-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner, according to the release. The Beaver Dam Fire Department and paramedics helped at the scene of the crash.

