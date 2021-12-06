Woman who was killed after being knocked to pavement by car door identified

by Kyle Jones

MIDDLETON, Wis. – On Monday, the Dane County Medical Examiner released the name of a woman who died last week after she was hit with a car door.

Susan Wilke, 77, of Middleton died on December 2, after police say a man allegedly knocked her to the ground with a car door as he was backing up.

RELATED: Woman dies after getting knocked to pavement by car door; man arrested

Wilke reportedly hit her head on the pavement and later died of her injuries.

The man who was allegedly driving the car at the time of Wilke’s death was taken into custody last week.

He faces a tentative charge of homicide by negligent use of a vehicle.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in Dane County court.

