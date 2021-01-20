Woman injured in Green County crash, weather likely a factor

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

WASHINGTON, Wis. — Green County deputies believe snow-covered roads played a role in a crash that left a Monticello woman injured.

The rollover crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday along the W5600 block of Hefty Rd. in the town of Washington, according to a release by the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Diane E. Higbie, 61, was driving eastbound on Hefty Rd. when she lost control of her vehicle on snow-covered roads. The vehicle entered the south ditch and overturned, the release said.

Higbie reported she was wearing her seatbelt. She was injured in the crash and transported from the scene by ambulance for further medical evaluation, the release said. The release did not mention how serious these injuries were.

The vehicle involved was also severely damaged and towed from the scene, deputies said.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.