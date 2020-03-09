Woman injured in February Beltline crash dies from injuries

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MONONA, Wis. — A woman who was injured in a vehicle crash on the westbound Beltline on Feb. 28 has died from her injuries, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Betty L. Wilczewski, 75, was transported to a hospital after the crash. She was pronounced dead Friday. The medical examiner confirmed the woman died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Wilczewski’s death is still under investigation by the Monona Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

