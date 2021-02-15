Woman injured during fight at trampoline park, Madison police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A woman was pepper sprayed and received stiches following a fight at a trampoline park in Madison over the weekend, police said.

Officers were sent to the Sky Zone Trampoline Park located on W. Beltline Highway around 6:30 p.m., according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Police said a 33-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman were involved in the fight. The 33-year-old woman was pepper sprayed and received multiple scratches on her face, which required stiches, the release said.

Police said the women know one another, but did not provide specific details about their relationship in the release.

The 31-year-old was not at the business when officers arrived.

