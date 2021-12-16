Police identify woman found dead after Baraboo duplex fire

by Jaymes Langrehr

BARABOO, Wis. — Officials in Baraboo are identifying the woman who was found dead after a duplex fire earlier this week.

The Baraboo Police Department says 79-year-old Carolyn R. Hanley has been positively identified as the person who passed away.

RELATED: One person, one dog dead in fire at Baraboo duplex, officials confirm

Emergency crews were able to get two people and a cat out of the building after it caught fire Sunday night, but Hanley and a dog were found dead inside after the fire was put out.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The fire at the corner of 4th and Barker Streets in Baraboo started just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials said half the building was engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene, and the second floor eventually collapsed.

A total of 14 different agencies helped respond to the scene.

Police say the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshall’s office and the Baraboo Police and Fire departments.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.