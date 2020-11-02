Woman hospitalized following attack by uninvited teens at Halloween party

MADISON, Wis. — A woman told police she was pushed down some stairs, was threatened with a handgun and was hit in the face during a Halloween party in the 800 block of East Gorham Street early Sunday morning.

The 20-year-old victim was hospitalized with a possible broken jaw, according to an incident report.

According to the report, the woman was attacked when a group of younger, uninvited teens showed up at the party and were asked to leave.

