Woman hears nearby gunshots while on back porch

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — A woman was on her back deck in the 1600 block of Northport Drive around 12:50 a.m. Thursday when she heard nearby gunshots.

According to an incident report, she looked around and saw a dark colored SUV or crossover vehicle speeding away.

An officer looked at the area where the woman saw the vehicle and found four spent shell casings.

There were no initial reports of injuries or property damage.



