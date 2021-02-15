Woman grabbed, stolen from during robbery in Whitney Way parking lot

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a woman was robbed Friday afternoon in a parking lot on South Whitney Way.

Officials said the suspect took the woman’s wallet and phone during the robbery. According to an incident report, the man jumped out of an SUV and said “Give me your wallet. Give me your phone.” He then went on to grab the woman and steal her belongings before fleeing in a stolen black Jeep Cherokee.

The victim said she kicked and hit the man during the incident.

The woman described the suspect as a younger Black man with a medium build and no facial hair, according to the report. Police said the man is believed to be roughly 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was reportedly wearing a black stocking hat and a black jacket at the time of the robbery.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

