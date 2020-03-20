Woman found dead had suffered an overdose, police say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A 34-year-old Madison woman who was found dead in early March had suffered an overdose.

According to an incident report, Madison police said she appeared to have died from a drug overdose and dropped by the side of the road.

Detectives said a small, silver SUV with a rear window that was possible damaged was in the area around the time that the woman was found early in the morning on March 3 in the 600 block of Woodward Drive.

Police ask anyone with information on the vehicle or the investigation to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.



