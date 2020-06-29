Woman ‘feared for life’ during armed robbery involving group of masked men, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman told police she feared for her life as she was robbed by a group masked men Friday night, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.
The woman told police one of the men pointed a gun at her along the 4600 block of Cottage Grove Rd. around 7 p.m. The woman said the armed man “threw the gun in my face and I raised my hands up,” the release said.
The woman said the men took her car keys and a 202 Toyota Camry that she had recently rented, the release said.
