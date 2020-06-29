Woman ‘feared for life’ during armed robbery involving group of masked men, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman told police she feared for her life as she was robbed by a group masked men Friday night, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The woman told police one of the men pointed a gun at her along the 4600 block of Cottage Grove Rd. around 7 p.m. The woman said the armed man “threw the gun in my face and I raised my hands up,” the release said.

The woman said the men took her car keys and a 202 Toyota Camry that she had recently rented, the release said.

