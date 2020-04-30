Woman faces attempted homicide charges in Rock County stabbings, officials say

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

BELOIT, Wis. — A woman accused of stabbing two men is in custody Thursday facing attempted homicide charges, officials said.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Allondra I. Gallardo was arrested Monday at her home in Beloit in connection with a crash and stabbing in the town of Newark on Sunday. She’s facing two tentative counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of hit-and-run causing injury.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and officers from Janesville and Beloit responded to the area of South Olson Road and West Highway 81 where they found to injured men, The men were taken by ambulance to the hospital, were treated and released.

A woman, Gallardo, had left the scene on foot and was possibly armed with a knife, the sheriff’s office siad. Law enforcement including a police K-9 and a drone searched the area, but they didn’t find Gallardo.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.