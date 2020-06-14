Woman drowns in Mecan River, Marquette County officials say

TOWN OF MECAN, Wis. — A woman drowned Saturday after a kayaking accident, according to the release.

Law enforcement officials said the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 3: 26 p.m. about a non-breathing person on the Mecan River in the town of Mecan.

Once emergency crews arrived to the scene, CPR was already being performed by witnesses. Deputies said Tammi J. McCauley, 57, of Ripon drowned in a kayaking accident.

McCauley was pronounced dead at the scene by Marquette County coroner Tomas G. Wastart II, the report said.

Officials said McCauley was kayaking with her sister at the time of the accident. No foul play is suspected, the report said.

According to the release, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is handling this investigation.

