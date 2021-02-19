Woman drives off Milwaukee interchange ramp, falling dozens of feet

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MILWAUKEE — A woman has survived after driving off the Marquette Interchange in Milwaukee over the weekend.

Video shows the woman falling dozens of feet Sunday before striking the ramp below her.

According to WTMJ-TV, the 27-year-old suffered a broken arm as well as back and neck injuries. Milwaukee officials said she was later arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

A similar accident happened earlier in the month when a Milwaukee man plunged his pickup truck 70 feet off the Zoo Interchange.

