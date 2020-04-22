Woman discharged from hospital with round of applause after spending a month fighting COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — A 68-year-old Sun Prairie woman got a standing ovation from St. Mary’s staff Wednesday as she was released from the hospital following a 30-day battle against COVID-19.

Karen McIntyre spent the past 30 days at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital fighting a coronavirus infection. McIntyre spent nearly 20 of those days on a ventilator, according to a news release.

“I won! I won, I lived,” McIntyre said when leaving the hospital.

As she was wheeled out, staff members lined the halls to send her on her way with a round of applause. Though she was wearing a mask, McIntyre said she was smiling as she left the hospital.

To keep a safe distance McIntyre’s family and friends waited outside of the hospital to see her–excited and incredibly grateful for her recovery.

“It’s kind of hard to describe the sense of relief that we have,” said McIntyre’s husband Chuck. “Without the love and support and the prayers of all of my friends and people that I don’t even know–I don’t know if she would’ve made it.”

He said it was hard not being at the hospital with his wife but he’s appreciative of the staff at St Mary’s who made the distance more bearable.

Chuck also said the family expects to have McIntyre home in a couple of weeks and once the concerns around COVID-19 pass completely they plan to have a big party to celebrate his wife’s recovery.

“She had an inner strength that none of us knew she had,” Chuck said. “I think that’s what got her through this.”

McIntyre said that the things she looks forward to the most are going to the bathroom by herself, sleeping at night and being with her husband Chuck.

The release said more than 25 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from St. Mary’s Hospital.

