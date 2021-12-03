Woman dies after getting knocked to pavement by car door; man arrested

by Logan Rude

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A Middleton man is facing a tentative charge of homicide by negligent use of a vehicle after he allegedly hit a woman with the door of his car, causing the woman to fall over and hit her head on the pavement, which ultimately killed her.

Officials with the Middleton Police Department said they were dispatched to the 7700 block of Terrace Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of a woman who fell and hit her head. Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures when they arrived, but the 77-year-old woman ultimately died of her injuries.

After an investigation, authorities determined the victim and suspect were involved in a disturbance earlier that day. The woman was hit by the suspect’s vehicle door as he was backing up, according to police.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of homicide by negligent use of a vehicle.

The Middleton Police Department, Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit are still investigating the crash. Middleton fire and emergency medical services helped with the response.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in Dane County court.

