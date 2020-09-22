Woman crashes into tractor pulling baler in Grant County

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

SOUTH LANCASTER, Wis. — A Prairie du Chien woman was taken to a hospital after crashing her SUV into a tractor over the weekend in Grant County.

A news release said the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was sent to Highway 35 in the township of South Lancaster near Rusty Lane in response to a two-vehicle accident shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Officials determined the woman drove into the back of the tractor, with her vehicle rolling end-to-end before coming to a stop in a ditch.

The woman claimed she didn’t see the tractor until after colliding into it, the release said. She was later cited for inattentive driving.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, and officials said the tractor driver refused transport. The woman’s vehicle sustained heavy damage, and its airbags were also deployed.

Lancaster Fire and Rescue squads assisted at the scene.

