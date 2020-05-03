Woman crashes car into ditch, gets arrested on suspicion of 4th-offense OWI

Logan Rude

SPRINGDALE, Wis. — Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI on Saturday after receiving several reports that a black Ford Mustang was speeding and making unsafe lane deviations on County Road G.

Thanks to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and a Mount Horeb police officer, law enforcement officials found 61-year-old Janet K. Ekenberg trying to get the Mustang out of a ditch adjacent to a cornfield near Britt Valley Road and County Road JG around 5:15 p.m., according to a news release.

Ekenberg was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated and cited for failure to maintain control of her vehicle.

