Woman cited for hitting bicyclist with car while impaired, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police cited a woman Wednesday afternoon for injuring a bicyclist with her car while driving impaired in the 1200 block of East Wilson Street.

The biker, a 49-year-old woman, and three friends were biking when the driver. 37-year-old Shannon Holmes, swerved at them. Three of the bikers moved out of the way without being hit. The impact launched the victim into the air and onto the vehicle’s hood and windshield, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Holmes was released to a family member after being arrested, police said.

