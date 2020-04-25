Woman, child suffer life-threatening injuries in Pardeeville ATV crash

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — One woman and one child suffered life-threatening injuries in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to a single ATV accident on private property around 12:45 p.m.

Authorities said the ATV was being operated with a 6-year-old child seated in front of the 39-year-old woman.

The release said the driver lost control and hit trees in the backyard at a high speed. Both riders suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to UW Hospital via helicopter.

Officials said the child was the only one wearing a helmet.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

