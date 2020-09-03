Woman charged with helping Columbia Co. prison escapees pleads not-guilty

PORTAGE, Wis. — The woman charged with helping two Columbia Correctional Institution inmates after they escaped from prison pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of escape as party to a crime.

Law enforcement officials arrested 46-year-old Katherine R. Wooderick on April 28.

Officials with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Wooderick picked up the two escapees, 46-year-old Thomas Deering and 38-year-old James Newman, from the Poynette Piggly Wiggly shortly after their escape.

Wooderick’s next court appearance has yet to be scheduled as of Thursday.

