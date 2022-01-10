Woman charged with fatally hitting pedestrian makes initial court appearance

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – A woman charged in a fatal crash on East Washington Avenue last year appeared in court Monday.

Janessa Cardenas, 25, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by a vehicle — use of a controlled substance in connection to a crash that killed 37-year-old Ashley Taylor.

On Monday, the Court entered Not Guilty pleas to any misdemeanor counts. Cardenas’ signature bond was set at $500 per case.

As a condition of her release, Cardenas can not have any contact, direct or indirect, with Taylor’s family. She also cannot operate a motor vehicle.

A preliminary hearing for Cardenas was set for January 26.

