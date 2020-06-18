Woman charged in husband’s death out of jail in La Crosse

Associated Press by Associated Press

LA CROSSE, Wis. — A woman accused of reckless homicide in the death of her husband in La Crosse County is out of jail on a signature bond.

Fifty-year-old Lori Ann Phillips was charged last week in the February 2019 death of Mark Phillips. The 48-year-old man was found in a snowbank along the couple’s driveway in Holmen.

An autopsy report listed the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries. Prosecutors say the couple was arguing outside the night before Phillips was found dead and that the defendant drove off with the passenger side door open to a pickup truck. She found her husband the next morning. The defendant recently moved to Winona, Minnesota.

