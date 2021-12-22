Woman charged in crash that killed Wisconsin Public Media director

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – A Madison woman is now facing a homicide charge for allegedly causing a crash in July that killed Wisconsin Public Media director Gene Purcell.

Shawnicia Youmas, 31, is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint alleges that on July 27, Youmas was driving on the westbound Beltline frontage road near Grandview Boulevard when she allegedly hit Purcell, who was on a motorcycle. Youmas then reportedly collided with a utility pole, causing electrical wires to fall down around the scene.

Upon arrival, crews found Purcell lying on the ground. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries on July 31. Youmas was also hospitalized.

An investigation reportedly found Purcell was making a left-hand turn from the frontage road into a driveway as Youmas was trying to pass him on the left.

A witness reportedly told police that he had seen Youmas speeding on the Beltline, and saw her run a stop sign on the frontage road. He later saw Youmas’ car at the scene of the crash and Purcell on the ground.

Youmas speaks to police

According to the complaint, Youmas claimed at the scene that Purcell cut in front of her. In a subsequent phone call, Youmas reportedly claimed to be going 35-40 mph at the time of the crash, that she was driving behind Purcell, and that he looked confused while driving. She also claimed that Purcell was stopping and swerving, and never checked his blind spot.

Officers also reportedly visited Youmas at the hospital where, according to the complaint, she told them she did not see Purcell until shortly before the crash. She reiterated her claim that Purcell looked lost and confused and that he did not check his blind spot.

However, police say video evidence shows Purcell was traveling normally before the crash.

The complaint states that a second witness, who had reportedly worked with Purcell for 20 years, saw the crash from a building on the frontage road. He reportedly told officers that he knew Purcell was trying to turn into the building’s driveway.

Police review crash evidence

Video footage reportedly shows Youmas traveling on the frontage road, going faster than other traffic. She then appears to run a stop sign before leaving the camera view. The crash could not be seen from the traffic camera.

Data obtained using a Crash Data Retrieval tool reportedly shows that Youmas was traveling at 57.2 mph five seconds before the crash. According to the complaint, she reached a maximum speed of 64.9 mph 1.5 seconds before the crash. The speed limit in the area of the crash is 30 mph.

According to the complaint, there were two signs in clear view on the road Youmas was traveling which indicated the speed limit. Video evidence reportedly shows that she would have passed both of them before the crash.

Youmas is scheduled to be in Dane County court for an initial appearance on January 6.

