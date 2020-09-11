Woman celebrating her 27th birthday shot dead outside Milwaukee bar

MILWAUKEE — A woman identified as Erianica Primer was shot and killed outside a bar near 76th and Good Hope early Thursday, Sept. 10. Primer’s mom told WDJT-TV it was her daughter’s 27th birthday. She was out celebrating at the club.

Primer’s mother, Evelyn Woods, says her daughter got into an argument with a few women inside the club, and when she went outside she was shot.

According to Milwaukee police, a 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Primer was a mother of two boys, ages 2 and 4.

Friends, family, and community members are taking their emotions to social media and showing an outpouring of support.

Primer’s mom says she’s still in shock and wants to wake up from what she calls a nightmare.

“I am just numb,” Woods said. “It’s just like a dream… She was very smart, intelligent, loved her boys. She was very energetic and loved by so many.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

