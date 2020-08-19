Woman catches suspected burglars going through neighbor’s car

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a 70-year-old woman was walking her dog Sunday morning on Sauk Creek Drive when she saw three young men inside her neighbor’s garage.

The victims, who are in their 80s, were inside their home at the time, according to officers.

According to the report, the woman yelled at the suspected burglars and they jumped in a black SUV and drove away.

The homeowner told officers he opened his garage door to retrieve the morning paper.

He told officers it didn’t appear any items were stolen.

While officers were investigating, a man approached police and said he noticed some potentially stolen items dumped near Sauk Creek Drive and Brule Street.

Officers recovered several items including a laptop, computer, wallets, purses, flashlights, a knife and a backpack containing and empty gun holster.

Police said they believe those items were stolen during other recent home burglaries.

