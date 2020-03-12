Woman attempting to steal two bags of merchandise hits two security officers in the face

MADISON, Wis. — A woman who was attempting to leave East Towne Mall with two bags of stolen merchandise punched a private security officer and slapped a second security officer Tuesday night at 7:38 p.m.

According to a release, the first security officer confronted the woman and was then punched multiple times in the face. The officer struggled with the suspect and yelled for help. A second security officer arrived and the woman tripped. The second officer recovered the stolen merchandise, but was slapped in the face by the suspect.

The woman left empty-handed. Officers are using security images to try to identify and arrest her.

The woman was described as black, 5 feet 2 inches with a medium build. Her hair was pulled back in a bun. She was in her mid-20s. The release said she was last seen wearing a short green dress, a lightweight jacket and sunglasses.

