Woman attacked while running on Capital City Trail, police say

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a woman while she was running on the Capital City Trail on Wednesday.

According to the news release, officers were sent to a portion of the trail between Yarmouth Greenway Drive and Caddis Bend after the 27-year-old victim called at about 6:30 p.m.

The woman said the man asked her for money right before grabbing her. She was able to break free and ran from the area, officials said.

The victim told police the man ran away into a wooded area near the trail shortly after she escaped. The woman was later taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Officers setup a perimeter and received help from the McFarland police K-9 unit but were unable to find the man.

The City of Madison and Town of Madison police departments also helped with the investigation.

Officers are actively searching the area and have asked nearby businesses and homes for possible surveillance footage of the attack.

The suspect has been described as a Black man with a thin build who is between 5 feet, 7 inches and 6 feet tall. Officials said he was possibly wearing a blue T-shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Anyone who was on the trail Wednesday night and saw someone matching the man’s description is encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.

